A Tuesday shooting by Richmond police that was initially described as a standoff with a domestic violence suspect is being investigated by the California Attorney General's Office.

The Richmond Police Department put out a press release Tuesday about the shooting, which took place at 8:53 pm on the Union Pacific Railroad right of way just west of the 300 block of Carlson Boulevard in Richmond. The department says that officers had been attempting to locate a man who was wanted for a probation violation related to a domestic violence incident.

The suspect was found on the railroad right of way, and officers engaged him in what they said was a half-hour-long standoff as he refused to cooperate with officers. The release does not mention whether the suspect was armed.

"Officers spent approximately 32 minutes attempting to de-escalate the situation and reach a peaceful resolution," the department says. "At approximately 8:53 p.m., an officer-involved shooting occurred, and the wanted subject sustained fatal injuries."

As Richmond Confidential reports, the AG's office was quickly involved, as is protocol with officer-involved shootings. And the Richmond PD issued an update to their release, on Wednesday, saying, "The subject refused to submit to arrest, and a standoff ensued. During the standoff, the suspect wielded an object that appeared to be a knife. The subject ignored multiple commands to drop the object."

The object turned out to be a knife sheath.

A photo released by Richmond police of the knife sheath dropped in the grass.

It's not yet clear how many police officers fired on the man, who was killed at the scene.

The California Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division is now conducting an independent review of the shooting, and the Contra Costa County DA's office is investigating as well.