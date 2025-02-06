A person was found dead of a gunshot wound Thursday morning in Redwood City, on a suburban street behind a Whole Foods.

Lt. Jeff Clements of the Redwood City Police Department confirmed that one person was found shot and was pronounced dead at the scene in the area of Adams Street and Jefferson Avenue, a quiet area behind a Whole Foods Market in the city's Mount Carmel neighborhood.

As Bay City News reports, police received a report of a person down in the area around 1:40 am.

The victim was found bleeding, and after life-saving measures were performed, they were pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

As KTVU notes, homicides are rare in Redwood City, although there was a homicide arrest there just two months ago. 57-year-old Juan Antonio Garcia was arrested and charged with fatally stabbing his 33-year-old wife, Odilia Borhsicajau.