One week ahead of the big All Star Game, the massive new sports bar Splash at Thrive City has opened, with 30,000 square feet of space for eating, drinking, game watching, and game playing.

It makes sense that the owners of Splash, the new enormous sports bar at the Chase Center-adjacent Thrive City complex, would make it open in time for Super Bowl weekend and the All Star Game next weekend. We first heard about the project in October, at which point it was already clearly well along.

The bar-restaurant has a big first-floor bar area that is ringed by a digital ticker that will be showing sports scores and news, as well as a curved, 840-square-foot LED wall and 75 televisions throughout the space to show games. Additionally, there are some chiller spaces on a second level upstairs with couches and lounge areas, as well as multiple bar games, including golf swing suites, pop-a-shot basketball, and foosball.

When the weather turns nicer than it is currently, patrons should welcome the 10,000 square feet of patio space, upstairs and down, with picnic tables and more.

The cocktail program at Splash was designed by bar star Kevin Diedrich, and the food and beverages overall were overseen by Diedrich's partners at Sidecar Hospitality, who also operate Schroeder's and Press Club downtown. The food menu is anchored by bar-food staples including smash burgers, wings, woodfired pizza, and tacos.

Splash opens Friday, February 7, from 11 am to 11 pm, and will be open those hours Saturday as well. On Super Bowl Sunday, it will operate in more limited hours with table reservations encouraged.

From February 12 through All Star Game weekend, the bar will be hosting private events, and it will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, February 18.

Splash at Thrive City - 191 Warriors Way, Ste 102 - Open typically 11 am to 11 pm, but check website for upcoming hours