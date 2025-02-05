There may be to-go cocktails flying out the windows of nightclubs at the next Castro District party with street closures, as Supervisor Rafael Mandelman just introduced a measure to make much of the Castro the latest SF “entertainment zone.”

It’s funny that SF City Hall uses the new term “entertainment zone” when what they really mean is “alcohol zone.” Under new legislation from 2024, the city says that “Entertainment Zones are special areas where people can buy to-go drinks from local bars and restaurants and enjoy them outside in common spaces like plazas, sidewalks, and streets during certain hours.”

Those “certain hours” are only when the streets are closed to cars for a permitted event. Thus far, we have already seen these parties on Front Street in the Financial District, and at the Chase Center and a few downtown alleys. Last week Supervisor Rafael Mandelman won the right for some of Cole Valley to be the next entertainment zone.

And Mandelman was at it again Tuesday, as the SF Business Times reports he proposed to establish a pretty large entertainment zone in the Castro, which would geographically be SF biggest entertainment zone yet.

“COVID-19 forces San Francisco and cities around the world to get creative in allowing more commercial activity outdoors,” Mandelman said while introducing his measure at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. “At the time, moving outside was a public health necessity. But also, people liked it.”

Image: City and County of San Francisco

The entertainment zone would not cover the whole Castro, just a few streets as seen above. But the zone would extend on Market Street from Church Street to Collingwood Street (eligible bars would include Blackbird, Beaux, The Cafe, and The Lookout) 18th Street from Diamond to Sanchez Streets (Badlands, The Edge, Midnight Sun, Moby Dick, and The Mix), and of course, Castro Street between 19th and States streets (The Cove, Twin Peaks Tavern, QBar, and The Cove).

Theoretically, the Castro Theatre falls into this zone and could serve to-go cocktails with their new liquor license designation. The Castro Theatre is closed for remodeling, but scheduled to reopen this summer.

Again, these to-go cocktail privileges are only in effect when the streets are closed for an event, like the Castro Street Fair or Castro Night Market. And you cannot legally take your cocktail out of the entertainment zone, or into an establishment’s indoor area.

There is no timeline yet on Mandelman’s proposal. It would have to go to a committee or two, and then to the full SF Board of Supervisors for approval.

Related: Cole Valley Is Your Newest Boozy ‘Entertainment Zone’ After Board of Supervisors Approval [SFist]

Image: BH via Yelp