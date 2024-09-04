With news last week about the establishment of SF's first Entertainment Zone on Front Street, just in time for Oktoberfest, we now get word on the next new zones in the works.

Under a new California law spearheaded by state Senator Scott Wiener, cities can establish outdoor zones where patrons of multiple businesses can mix and mingle, with alcohol, in the open air, much like many cities had during the pandemic. The first of these Entertainment Zones in the state will be on SF's Front Street, where Schroeder’s, Harrington’s Bar & Grill, and Royal Exchange will all be able to celebrate Oktoberfest later this month in unison, and benefit from the crowd drawn to the German beer fest.

But this won't be the last. "We are only just getting started," says Mayor London Breed in a statement.

A proposal that will now go to the Board of Supervisors for approval will create four more of these zones, for a total of five.

"The addition of four new Entertainment Zones and the investments we have made to support block parties, free concerts, nightlife events, and small businesses moving into vacant storefronts are making our vision for transforming Downtown into a culturally vibrant, 24/7 neighborhood a reality," says Breed.

The four additional Entertainment Zones will be on Maiden Lane; at Chase Center's Thrive City; on mid-Market between Fifth and Sixth streets; and on Mark Alley and Harlan Place.

As the Mayor's Office details in a release, the Maiden Lane zone is being organized by the Union Square Alliance and will have "Iron Horse Cocktails and Hawthorne plan[ning] to serve wine, champagne, and craft cocktails for patrons to sip while unwinding and connecting during curated events."

The Mark Alley and Harlan Place zone would bring together patrons from local bars Harland Records and Irish Bank. And the Thrive City zone "could be activated during a wide variety of events such as Warriors and Valkyries watch parties, family-friendly concerts, health and wellness community engagement events and holiday celebrations."

The Mid-Market zone would immediately be used for the already announced First Thursdays events called Unstaged, the first of which is happening tomorrow, September 5.

"I authored California’s Entertainment Zone law—which we expanded last week—to give cities an additional tool to activate public spaces, to bring people together, and to support our local bars and restaurants,” says Senator Wiener in a statement. “We’ve always known San Francisco has the best entertainment offerings in California, and it’s great to see our city leading the state once again. I’m thrilled to see the city expand the Entertainment Zones to four new locations, giving San Franciscans new opportunities to enjoy the innovation and sense of community that make our city special."

