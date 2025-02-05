A couple's home on Deer Trail Court in Santa Rosa was severely damaged, possibly beyond repair, in a landslide Tuesday evening after a day of heavy rains. And, tragically, this home had been rebuilt on the burn scar left from their previous home lost in the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

As the Press Democrat reports, via the Sonoma County Fire Protection District, the landslide happened around 5 pm Tuesday in Rincon Valley. Mud and debris crashed into the home, collapsing walls, part of the roof, and dislocating the top half of the home from the bottom.

"We were here for the Tubbs Fire in 2017. Lost the house at that point. Took us almost two years to the day to rebuild," says homeowner Robert Boyd, tearfully speaking to ABC 7.

Boyd's wife was in the house when the slide occurred, and ended up trapped inside.

"It was difficult to understand what she was saying. She was obviously panicking," Boyd tells ABC 7. "She didn't know if she could get out. Um... it was just scary, very scary."

Ultimately, firefighters were able to extract Boyd's wife and she was uninjured, as KPIX reports.

Boyd and his wife also had close calls in the 2019 Kincade Fire, as the new house was barely complete, and in the 2020 Glass Fire, which narrowly missed the house, as the Press Democrat notes.

The paper also notes that because the home was built on a burn scar, it was especially vulnerable to landslide activity.

This was the second house destroyed in Sonoma County during Tuesday's intense rains. The first occurred earlier in the afternoon when an unoccupied home slid off an embankment into the Russian River in Forestville.

Photo: Enio DePaz/Getty Images