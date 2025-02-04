We say it is a “suspected” DUI driver who was pulled over shortly after a midnight Saturday morning hit-and-run in Pacifica, and she’s suspected as such because she allegedly rammed into a pole-mounted street sign and then dragged it for an entire mile.

The Pacifica Police Department was on the receiving end of a very unusual call just past midnight on Saturday morning this weekend. The call said that a vehicle was stopped in the street of a residential neighborhood, at Alisal Court and Timberhill Court, just off Skyline Boulevard. But as KRON4 reports, the vehicle was stopped because it had a street sign trapped beneath it, as a suspected DUI driver ran into the street sign and dragged for a full mile.



“While she was driving, she drove over a raised center median in the area of Hickey Blvd. and SR-35,” the Pacifica Police Department said in a Monday Facebook post. “In the process of driving over the median, the vehicle knocked over a pole mounted street sign which became lodged underneath the vehicle and was then dragged approximately one mile.”

The department added, “It was also determined that while the street sign was being dragged, it collided with a second parked vehicle causing damage.”

26-year-old San Francisco resident Emily Nishimura was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence for this incident. She’s charged with driving with a BAC of .08% or higher, as well as a hit-and-run.

While an arrest has been made, there is still some investigation for the Pacifica Police Department to sort through here. Anyone with information on this collision is asked to call the department at (650) 738-7314, or its Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444.

Image: Pacifica Police Department via Facebook