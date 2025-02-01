Oakland’s musical legacy suffered a major blow recently after thieves stole about 40 commemorative plaques from the city’s 7th Street Walk of Fame, once dubbed “the Harlem of the West Coast.” According to KRON4, the stolen plaques, featuring legends like B.B. King and Aretha Franklin, were likely taken for their metal value, with each costing $1,120 to replace—bringing the total to $150,000.

Ronnie Stewart, director of the West Coast Blues Society, called the incident a devastating act against the community’s cultural history. Stewart has been rallying community support online, and in a small win, one plaque belonging to Fillmore Slim was recovered after a friend of the artist spotted and bought it back.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to restore the Walk of Fame, seeking donations to replace the plaques and reclaim the legacy of 7th Street.

Image: Our Oakland/Localwiki