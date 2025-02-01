- The current weather onslaught and lack of city support is forcing business owners in potential flood zones to do their own street clean-up to keep flooding at bay. Keeping manhole covers and storm drains clear of trash and debris is a key factor. [CBS News]
- Musk’s deputies have locked federal employees out of crucial data systems, set up round-the-clock operations inside the United States Office of Personnel Management, and begun dismantling traditional oversight. Their influence now extends from personnel records to financial systems managing trillions. [Reuters]
- Two Oakland gyms are severing ties with CrossFit over a new policy requiring athletes in the company's annual CrossFit Games to compete according to their birth-assigned gender. The policy is widely criticized for encouraging discrimination and threatening the safety of marginalized groups. [KQED]
- California Historical Society has permanently closed its downtown San Francisco headquarters and museum due to budget deficits. The organization is currently transferring its collection of over 600,000 artifacts, which date as far back as the Gold Rush era, to Stanford University. [SFGate]
- Four suspects were arrested in Oakland on various felony charges yesterday, including one for homicide, during an ongoing auto theft and chop shop investigation. [KRON4]
- Fairfield Police arrested a 24-year-old man after seizing $10,000 worth of drug paraphernalia, including seven pounds of marijuana, 300 THC vape pens, and 97 THC vape cartridges. [FOX40]
