This week we get some new restaurant news about a space in a historic hotel next to the Stockton Tunnel that has sat empty for a few years.

Bar Maritime, a new restaurant and bar from a team of industry vets has just debuted in the space that was occupied in the 2010s by the Burritt Room + Tavern — which at one point was being operated by celebrity chef Charlie Palmer. Palmer and his restaurant group, which had purchased the entire 82-room Mystic Hotel at 417 Stockton, sold the place in 2018.

It is now called the Palihotel, operated by the boutique hotel brand Palisociety.

As the Chronicle reports, the restaurant and bar space, which are on the second floor overlooking Stockton Street, is being helmed by bar manager Larry Piaskowy, a chef and mixologist with experience at Rich Table and True Laurel, along with chef de cuisine Felix Santos, who has worked in the Michelin-starred kitchens of Quince, Sorrel, and Atelier Crenn.

The dinner menu at the new spot was created by chef George Dingle, an alum of Benu and Monsieur Benjamin, and includes bar-snack items like butterflied crispy shrimp with remoulade ($22), and raw oysters served in a small wooden boat.

While the menu is expected to change frequently and expand, the largest items for now are a steak frites ($42), and Salt Spring mussels ($28) steamed in white wine and miso butter, served with sourdough.

On the cocktail side, the menu is anchored with classics like a Martini, a Manhattan, and Margarita, and an Old Fashioned. There's also a special house Maritime Martini made with Belvedere Vodka and Tokobetsu Junmai sake; and other house concoctions like the Sea Smoke, featuring Illegal mezcal, Patron tequila, miso-infused honey, and lime.

See the full current menu here.

Piaskowi tells the Chronicle they're hoping to create a "nice, friendly third place that [people] can go to and know they can get some really great hospitality and pay fair prices for their food and drinks."

The space already had a significant remodel a couple of years back when Palisociety moved in, with the first iteration of the bar called the Fisher Loft. But now LA-based Sur Mesure Partners has taken over, and remodeled the place again.

One cool hospitality thing: they plan to ring a ship’s bell at last call each night and ask the entire bar to take a moment to share a free toast.