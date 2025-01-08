- Muni is cutting some service next month on three popular bus lines in order to address its budget woes. Midday service will be cut on the 24-Divisadero, 38-Geary and 43-Masonic lines, and two morning buses on the 1X-California will also be cut. [Chronicle]
- We have another disaster in California that of course Trump wants to blame on his political enemies, and he attacked Newsom yet again today, over the Los Angeles fires. Luckily we still have a little over a week before he can do anything about it, and maybe President Biden can approve some emergency funding before then. [KTVU]
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's sister Annie, who apparently has mental health issues, has filed a lawsuit against him alleging sexual abuse when they were children. Altman, his two brothers, and his mother, issued a joint statement Wednesday discussing the various allegations Annie has leveled against them over the years, and they say she has been seeking more money from them. [SF Business Times]
- A 54-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday with life-threatening injuries after being bludgeoned with a wooden table leg by someone he was in an argument with on the 500 block of Hyde Street; no arrests have been made. [Chronicle]
- Santiago Torres Mendez Jr., 31, was sentenced today in Napa County to life in prison without parole for six counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, and four counts of felony assault. [KRON4]
- The official death toll in the Los Angeles wildfires has risen to five, and all of the victims were in and around Altadena and Pasadena, where the Eaton Fire exploded overnight and left residents little time to flee. [LA Times]
- After Warriors coach Steve Kerr's 90-year-old mother Ann was evacuated from Pacific Palisades, his childhood home reportedly burned down today in the Palisades Fire. [Chronicle]
- The SF Bay Ferry is now serving booze onboard, even at 6:30 am. [KRON4]