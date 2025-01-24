Seven weeks ago, Oakland Police found a dead body abandoned and wrapped in a garbage bag in West Oakland. Now they’re naming two suspects, one of whom has been arrested, and the other is still at large.

We reported in early December that Oakland Police had found a dead body wrapped in a garbage bag outside of what appeared to be a storage facility in a very industrial part of West Oakland. The dead body was not identified at the time, but today we are learning that he was a man named Shawn Wayne Bell, and he died from gunshot wounds before being dumped.

This revelation comes in the Bay Area News Group’s report that police have charged two men in relation to that killing and the dumping of the body. 45-year-old Lamont Taylor is accused of pulling the trigger and actually committing the murder, while 47-year-old Antoine Brewer is charged with being an accessory after the fact and helping dispose of the body.

Yet the accused killer here is still at large. The alleged accomplice Brewer was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail, while Taylor’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Police say that the victim Bell was actually killed elsewhere, and the suspects transported his body to West Oakland to dispose of it. They have not announced any suspected motive in the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Unit at (510) 238-3821. Anyone with pictures or videos or photos that could aid in this investigation is asked to send these to [email protected].

Image: Handcuffs and fingerprint card (Getty Images)