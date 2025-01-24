London Metro Police have put out a notice, nearly two years after the fact, about three men seen on CCTV footage in the vicinity of the apartment where SF drag legend Heklina was found dead. Friends of Heklina say the London cops have been inept and unresponsive.

It has neber been suggested that foul play was involved in the April 2023 death of Heklina, aka Stefan Grygelko, or that other people might have been in the apartment she was staying in in the hours before her death. And it may be that foul play is still not suspected. But London Metro police have just publicly released footage for the first time of three men seen on CCTV footage in London's Soho in the early morning hours of April 3, hours before Heklina would be found dead by tour partner and longtime friend Peaches Christ.

As the UK Metro reports, police are asking the men to come forward, with Detective Chief Inspector Dean Purvis saying, "We know that the three men in the CCTV images were at the flat in the early hours of 3 April 2023. I am asking them to contact police. We need to establish what happened, and how Steven [sic] was when they left."

According to friend Nancy French, who was listed as Heklina's "next of kin" when she died, "There is no 'new' news here," adding that she has still been given no death certificate or official cause of death by the London police. "This CCTV footage should have been released 21 months ago. Releasing it now just proves their ineptitude and mismanagement that we’ve been dealing with for almost 2 years."

Peaches Christ, aka Joshua Grannell, adds, "To get the London Police to take more action has been something Nancy and I have been pushing for since the tragedy began. Why has it taken this long? There is so much more to this story that will have to be told."

"Two years later, we still have no cause of death, and getting the London Police motivated to solve this potential crime has been slow-moving and potentially anti-LGBT biased," says friend Sister Roma, in a Facebook post.

Grannell had previously revealed that he went to the Soho flat on the morning of April 3, 2023 to "collect" his friend, and found Heklina, age 54, collapsed and already deceased of unknown causes. No details have been shared since then, and Grannell has maintained that the London authorities refused to release her cause of death.

Peaches and Heklina had just arrived in London to begin a series of performances of their drag sendup of Mommie Dearest, called Mommie Queerest, at the Soho Theatre.

"If you recognise any of the men, I would encourage you to let us know who they are," DCI Purvis said in his statement.

