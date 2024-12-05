A gruesome discovery in West Oakland Thursday morning, as police discovered a dead body that was reportedly wrapped up in a plastic garbage bag, in a case that seems like it’s being investigated as a homicide.

KPIX reports that around 8:15 am Thursday morning, police responded to a call about a dead body discovered in West Oakland. When they arrived on the scene, that station reports they found a dead body wrapped in plastic. Or as that station more specifically describes it, "According to reports at the scene, the body was wrapped in a plastic garbage bag.”



KTVU has video from the scene, taken at about 10 am, at which point Oakland Police homicide detectives were on the scene investigating. The location of this gruesome discovery was at 24th and Campbell streets in West Oakland, two blocks from Raimondi Park, but certainly an industrial area which plays host to a fair amount of RV dwelling.

While homicide detectives were on the scene, it has not been confirmed that the death is currently being investigated as a homicide. OPD has not yet said what may have been the cause of death for the victim, and they may not have determined this yet.

The victim has not been identified publicly, as OPD says they are still trying to notify next of kin. But that indicates police have identified the victim.

Anyone with potential information is asked to contact the Oakland PD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821, or the OPD Tip Line at (510) 238-7950.

Image: Google Street View