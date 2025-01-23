- There was a fatal, single-car crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg around 3:45 am, and the SUV crashed onto the BART tracks, damaging the third rail. Repairs were being made, but BART service was temporarily halted between the Antioch and North Concord / Martinez stations. [KPIX]
- The Hughes Fire has now burned almost 16 square miles (10,176 acres) north of Los Angeles, and more than 31,000 people have been forced to evacuate. Cal Fire said they had reached 14% containment as of Thursday morning. [KCRA]
- A 40-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in East Oakland, on the 4200 block of Bancroft Avenue. [East Bay Times]
- The 113-year-old San Francisco Flower Market had its official grand reopening Thursday morning in its new digs at 901 16th Street (though it has been operating there since January 2). [NBC Bay Area]
- Scientists studied scat (poop) samples from the wild coyotes living in San Francisco, and found that 78% of their food is coming from scavenged human leftovers and trash. [KQED]
- The Academy Award nominations were announced this morning, and Emilia Perez leads the pack with 13 nominations — and yes, Demi Moore is nominated for Best Actress for The Substance. [E! Online]
- Netflix is raising monthly subscription rates again, with the standard plan going from $15.49 to $17.99 per month, and the ad-supported plan going from $6.99 to $7.99. [NBC Bay Area]