Amidst an unseasonably dry January in Northern California, we may get a tiny sprinkling of rain this weekend, but likely not enough to impact rainfall totals for the month in any meaningful way.

If you look at your iPhone Weather app right now, it's nothing but sun and daytime highs in the 55-to-62-degree range for the next ten days in San Francisco, with one cloud showing on Friday. That is good news in some ways — we could always use the mood-brightening powers of sunshine in these dark times. But it's not great news for the Sierra snowpack, or for the increasingly dry landscape coming through what's supposed to be our wettest month of the rain year.

A very stubborn high-pressure system has been to blame, and as we discussed a week ago, it's shaping up to be one of the driest Januarys on record, with just 0.19 inches of rain so far this month, all of which fell on January 3.

It isn't such dire news, given that we saw so much rain in December, which led to snowpack totals in the Sierra that were 166% of normal as of December 30. By the end of January, the snowpack may just be back to around average, given the earlier surplus of snow.

As the Chronicle meteorology team tells us, an unpredictable "closed cut-off" low pressure system is moving in at the end of this week, Saturday through Monday, which could allow for some "meager" rainfall totals around the Bay. It could also make for a dusting of snow above 3,000 feet on Bay Area peaks, like Mount Diablo and Mount Hamilton.

Starting today, though, we are under a high wind advisory, with the National Weather Service extending that advisory through 1 am Tuesday. The highest peaks in the North Bay could see wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour tonight.

These gusty winds are a product of the same phenomenon that is causing another blast of Santa Ana winds and consequent fire danger in Southern California today and tonight — with even more extreme wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour forecast through 10 am Tuesday.

As of Monday, the Palisades Fire in LA is 59% contained, and the Eaton Fire stands at 87% contained.

