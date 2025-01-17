- The Starbucks located at 99 Jackson Street is soon set to close, much to the great dismay of those who live nearby. [CBS]
- Starting in 2030, Palo Alto high school students will not be required to take an ethnic studies class, citing a lack of clear direction from state officials regarding funding sources for the courses. [Chronicle]
- Pop icon Lady Gaga was recently spotted at a Burger King in a small Central Coast town. [KSBW]
- Block, the parent company of CashApp, just agreed to a settlement worth $255 million to settle a lawsuit that accused it of facilitating money laundering and other financial crimes. [Chronicle]
- Marin County police recently announced the arrest of a man who they allege purchased a large amount of cocaine with his young children present. [KRON]
- In Monterey County, over 1,000 people have been forced to evacuate, after a large fire erupted at a nearby battery storage plant. [NBC]
Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images