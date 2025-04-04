A new pattern of theft popping up in San Pablo is hardly the smash-and-grab variety, but one where some apparently nice youngsters roll up in a car offering free jewelry, only to steal elderly peoples’ real jewelry.

The years since the pandemic have appeared to see a very disturbing uptick in attacks on seniors, attacks that are often disturbingly violent. But Bay Area News Group reports on a recent series of thefts in San Pablo where the criminals are using kindness as their weapon. That outlet reports on a number of recent thefts where thieves are able to steal elderly peoples’ jewelry, by rolling up in automobiles offering “prayers and fake jewelry,” putting the fake jewelry on them for free, but stealing their real jewelry in a sleight-of-hand trick.

Video of one such incident is seen above (and yes they set it to some very odd music). A Cadillac SUV rolls up to two strolling older people, and someone in the car makes a friendly gesture to get the two to approach the vehicle. They offer one man a free necklace, which turns into a swindle of his real necklace.

“The suspects are offering prayers and fake jewelry in attamps of getting close enough to remove jewelry from the victims,” the San Pablo Police Department says in their post. “The suspect places fake jewelry around the victim’s neck, while removing his necklace.”

“It is not known if the same suspect(s) are responsible for each theft,” the department adds. “We have received multiple reports of different vehicles used to conduct these thefts.”

That police department is urging people, particularly seniors, to be cautious if any stranger offers them jewelry, or attempts to hand them anything. They also warn people to not approach vehicles they don’t know, and avoid walking with valuable jewelry or large amounts of cash.

Anyone who encounters a similar situation, or knows anyone who’s been targeted, is asked to call 911 or report this to the San Pablo Police Department at 510-724-1111.

Image: San Pablo Police Department via Facebook