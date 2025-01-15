The San Francisco SPCA is getting ready to receive 30 dogs and cats from Southern California shelters that have been impacted by the wildfires there, and they are hoping to get more dogs adopted this week to make space.

As part of the response from California's network of animal shelters to the emergency situation in Los Angeles, dozens of adoptable shelter pets are being transferred to San Francisco in order to provide relief to over-capacity shelters in the crisis zone that are taking in lost animals whose humans may still be looking for them.

"During emergencies, animal shelters become vital community resources, and we're seeing that play out right now," says Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, CEO of the San Francisco SPCA, in a statement. "Many shelters in the affected areas were already over capacity before the fires began. In San Francisco, we're able to transfer their existing shelter animals to our shelter, so that they can maintain space for displaced pets closer to home, maximizing the chance of reunion with their families."

The SPCA launched a promotion last weekend, like they had around the holidays, offering fee-free adoptions of puppies, which resulted in 25 puppies getting adopted — along with 46 other animals. Puppy adoptions typically come with a $400 fee.

In order to make room for the incoming animals from Los Angeles, the organization is also seeking volunteers, in particular those willing to foster dogs, and if you're interested you can apply here. No prior training is necessary.

Additional transports from Los Angeles, which are happening through the nonprofit Amelia Air Rescue, are expected in the coming the weeks, so the SF SPCA says they need as much extra space as they can get.

If you want to see some of the animals available for adoption now, go to the website or drop by the SF SPCA shelter at 250 Florida Street, Tuesday to Sunday before 6 pm. They open at 1 pm Tuesday, and 11 am Wednesday to Sunday.

Photo via Amelia Air Rescue