- Trump’s executive order changing election laws is creating confusion and concern ahead of the 2026 midterms. The changes, which are likely to face lawsuits, would include new voter registration requirements, decertification of certain voting systems, and stricter ballot deadlines, in addition to cuts to federal cybersecurity assistance that were made last month. [KQED]
- A small plane traveling from Iowa crashed into a house in a Minneapolis suburb on Saturday afternoon. It’s unknown how many passengers were on the plane, which had no survivors, but all of the residents near the crash site are safe. [ABC7]
- Based on data spanning 20 years, El Camino Real is the most dangerous roadway in the Bay Area. The portions of El Camino Real that run through San Mateo County had 71 fatalities and neighboring Santa Clara County had 58. [SF Gate]
- Restrooms at eight state beaches and parks along the San Mateo County coast are getting a $3 million makeover this year and are set to open next spring. The state beaches will also be getting upgraded parking facilities with disability accessible parking, new picnic tables, shade structures, and barbecues. [East Bay Times]
- The SF Department of Emergency Management recently installed new tsunami signage across the city with clearer guidance on where tsunami hazard zones begin and end. The agency instructs residents to move further inland when the following signs of a tsunami occur: “Strong ground shaking for 20 seconds or more (making it difficult to stand or walk), a loud ocean roar, or the water receding.” [@sf.emergency]
- SFPD seized over 250 grams of fentanyl heroin, cocaine base, and methamphetamine following the arrests of Jose Espinoza-Santos, 57, and Aaryn Stacy, 31, who were charged with multiple felonies in connection to narcotics trafficking. [Mercury News]
- Pink Pistols is helping local trans and queer folks learn how to arm and protect themselves. [SF Standard]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist