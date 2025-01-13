As tickets go on sale this week, the lineup for BottleRock Napa Valley 2025 is out, and it includes East Bay hometown stars Green Bay, Justin Timberlake, and rising folk star Noah Kahan.

The twelfth anual edition of BottleRock is happening at Napa Valley Expo over Memorial Day Weekend, May 23 to 25, 2025, and tickets go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, January 14.

Organizers have now put out the full lineup, though we don't know who headlines which day. And in addition to the headliners mentioned above, the lineup includes Flo Rida, Ice Cube, E-40, Benson Boone, Cage The Elephant, Sofi Tukker, Remi Wolf, Kaskade, and 4 Non Blondes. This year will also feature a special appearance by Robby Krieger of The Doors.



The festival, which first launched in 2013, features multiple stages with simultaneous performances throughout the three-day weekend, as well as the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage that features celebrity chefs alongside other celebrities, doing various demos, to be announced at a later date.

Given that it's Napa, there is plenty of wine on offer, as well as multiple bar areas — including a "hat bar" where the ladies can try on festival hats.

And this festival features "spa" experiences, including an IV station for rapid rehydration by Rapid Recovery, and a chair massage area.

Three-day GA tickets start at $465 at this tier, and they go on sale at 10 am Tuesday. Single-day tickets will be on sale for $233, likely at a later date.

The festival features a couple of tiers of VIP options, but the regular three-day VIP tickets are already sold out — they went on sale in a pre-sale on December 12 and sold out before the lineup was known. Single-day VIP tickets are still available for $598.

Top image: Justin Timberlake performs onstage during Audacy's 11th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on September 28, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Audacy)