- BART's train schedule changes slightly today as the agency fully implements a modern train-control system. Riders were being advised to check the times of trains they normally take. [Bay Area News Group]
- Two people were hospitalized, one of them in critical condition, after a shooting in East Oakland Sunday morning. The shooting happened near 77th and Garfield avenues around 4:47 am, the victims, a brother and sister, were sitting together in a car on their way to the Coliseum swap meet, and their father, who was also in the car, drove them to the hospital. [East Bay Times / Chronicle]
- A 6.6M earthquake struck in Japan's southwest on Monday, in Miyazaki prefecture, triggering a tsunami warning that has now been lifted. [Associated Press]
- As winds kick up again in Los Angeles, the death toll in the wildfires has risen to 24. [KTVU]
- A non-profit that grew up in the wake of the Camp Fire in 2018 is now donating RVs to those in need of shelter amid the LA wildfires. [ABC 7]
- Elon Musk and Tesla have sent several Cybertrucks to serve as power sources and batteries to power free wi-fi in the zone of the Eaton Fire in Altadena. [KRON4]
- Sometime Trump whisperer Steve Bannon has come out swinging against Elon Musk, calling him an "evil person" and vowing to get him kicked out of the inner circle before Inauguration Day. [New York Times]
- Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has asked Netflix to delay the release of her new show With Love, Meghan, because of the LA wildfires. [New York Times]
