Image: Des Moines: Entertainer-evangelist Anita Bryant, her face covered with banana cream pie, stares in disbelief during a news conference where a man posing as a reporter jumped up and hit her in the face with a pie he brought to the conference. At left is Miss Bryant's husband, Robert Green. She is in Des Moines for a religious concert. Green said no charges would be filed, and the pie-thrower was allowed to leave the news conference. (Getty Images)