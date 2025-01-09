New fires broke out in Los Angeles Wednesday night in the Hollywood Hills and Studio City, the latter of which was quickly tamped down, and wind conditions are expected to worsen throughout Thursday after a brief respite. LA is not out of the woods, with gusty winds up to 60 mph being predicted Thursday night, and the existing Palisades and Eaton fires still 0% contained. [New York Times]

One of the five known victims of the Eaton Fire on Tuesday night was 66-year-old Victor Shaw, who was found dead next to his home with a garden hose in his hand. Shaw's sister, whom he lived with, had evacuated at the last minute but said her brother wanted to stay behind to try to save the home that their parents bought 55 years ago. [KTLA]

Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, Anna Farris, Billy Crystal, and John Goodman are among the celebrities whose homes burned in the Palisades Fire, but apparently Ben Affleck's house was spared. [Bay Area News Group]

The lack of rain down in Southern California so far this winter is consistent with a La Niña pattern, and the Climate Prediction Center finally confirmed Thursday that the Pacific is experiencing a "weak" La Niña season. [Chronicle]

Police in Santa Rosa arrested a 32-year-old man Tuesday, Emilio Torres, who allegedly carjacked a vehicle and, when later chased by police, fired a gun at them. [Bay City News]

There's been a lot of hand-wringing about how the Marine who blew up a rented Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas used ChatGPT to help plan his attack, but really everything he searched for had been widely available on the regular web for many years. [ABC 7]

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is asking the Supreme Court to review an appeals court decision disqualifying her from prosecuting the Trump election interference case. [New York Times]

Top image: Firefighters battle flames from the Palisades Fire, on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades community of Los Angeles, California. Multiple wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds are burning across Los Angeles County. Five people have been killed, over 25,000 acres have burned, and 30,000 people have been evacuated. (Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Getty Images)