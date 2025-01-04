- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission has awarded funding to construct new traffic signals on Lincoln Way at 45th Avenue and at La Playa Street, in the hopes of mitigating any traffic delays caused by Prop K's passage. [Examiner]
- Further investigation has found that the security guard shot outside the Union Square Dior store by police was a former emergency dispatcher with a law degree. [Chronicle]
- San Leandro police are asking for the public's help in locating a 56-year-old woman with mental health ailments, [KRON]
- A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing his wife on an Oakland freeway off-ramp in 2023, authorities say. [Chronicle]
- The Dogpatch and Duboce Triangle neighborhoods will soon be the first areas in San Francisco to have curbside electric vehicle charging stations. [KQED]
- Newly leaked recordings and interviews reveal that the perpetrator behind the New Year's Eve attack in New Orleans felt an increasing sense of isolation from society, which fueled his radicalization into becoming a member of ISIS. [New York Times]
Photo by Diane Picchiottino on Unsplash