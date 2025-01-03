- Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie just unveiled his PR team, which somewhat unsurprisingly draws heavily from his campaign's communication staff. Notably, Lurie chose Charles Lutvak as his press secretary, who most recently served as the spokesperson for Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential campaign. [Mission Local]
- Republican congressman Mike Johnson retained his House speakership in a dramatic vote that left him a few votes shy of losing his job to Democrat Hakeem Jeffries. Johnson reportedly only kept the position after President-elect Trump made a personal plea to the remaining holdouts that Johnson was the only suitable candidate for House speaker. [AP]
- A bevy of new laws are set to take effect in California as it heads into 2025. CalMatters has compiled a list summarizing them all. [CalMatters]
- President-elect Trump's second term has local officials in SF concerned that funding for affordable housing programs will be severely slashed or outright cut. [Examiner]
- Supervisor Matt Dorsey is pressuring the city's government to place special emphasis on cleaning up Sixth Street, telling NBC Bay Area that issues surrounding drug use have skyrocketed relative to other nearby areas. [NBC Bay Area]
- The veteran behind the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion wrote a lengthy manifesto in the days leading up to the incident, detailing the despair he felt over his experience as a soldier in the Middle East and revealing that he felt that the country is "headed towards collapse." [CNN]
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images