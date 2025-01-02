A man died and a woman and toddler were shot and injured Thursday morning not far from the parking lot where the Alemany Farmers' Market is held, in Bernal Heights.

The shooting was reported around 8:12 am Thursday as an "unknown medical emergency" on the 1000 block of Tomkins Avenue, and KTVU reports that police responded to a home on that block, which is about a block away from the farmers' market site. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Chronicle report seemed to imply a homicide had occurred, but a police spokesperson stopped short of calling this a homicide, per KTVU.

A toddler also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, likely related to the shooting, though police did not confirm the nature of the injuries.

The SF Fire Department subsequently posted a notice to X to avoid the area of the Alemany Farmers' Market, saying that multiple streets in the area were blocked by emergency personnel.

A separate shooting incident occurred around 10:10 am Thursday in the area of 833 Bryant Street, according to the Citizen app, and two people were reportedly injured in that incident. No further information about that shooting is yet available.

It's been an especially violent start to the new year, with San Francisco recording its first homicide in the early hours of 2025 on Wednesday, and with Oakland seeing two homicides Wednesday and three on New Year's Eve.

Photo via Google Street View