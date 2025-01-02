The man who committed the deadly pickup-truck attack in New Orleans early Wednesday was a US Army veteran who appears to have been recently radicalized with sympathies to the Islamic State. Videos have now allegedly been found showing Shamsud-Din Jabbar, hours before the attack, expressing a desire to kill people. [Associated Press]

Videos have now allegedly been found showing Shamsud-Din Jabbar, hours before the attack, expressing a desire to kill people. [Associated Press] The death toll in the New Year's Eve attack has gone up to 15, and includes two parents of young children, an aspiring nurse, and a former All Ivy football star who graduated from Princeton. [CBS News]

Federal and local investigators were examining an Airbnb on Mandeville Street in New Orleans' Marigny district where a small house fire broke out early Wednesday, and where alleged bomb materials linked to the suspect were found. [FOX 8]

A Mill Valley family who was in New Orleans to attend the Sugar Bowl game at the Superdome — which has been postponed until tonight — says they narrowly missed the tragedy, having spent much of New Year's Eve on Bourbon Street. [KTVU]

A 4.7M earthquake rattled the area around Cobb, in Lake County, at 6:34 pm Wednesday, and some in the Bay Area, including in SF, apparently felt some light shaking. [KTVU]

Mission Local has done exit interviews with outgoing SF supervisors Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston, and Ahsha Safai, as well as Mayor London Breed, who says she expects her tenure to be defined as "crisis mayor." [Mission Local]

San Francisco's Jewish community celebrated the last night of Hanukkah Wednesday with the lighting of the final candle on the grand menorah in Union Square. [KPIX]

President Joe Biden intends to give Liz Cheney the Presidential Citizens Medal along with 19 others at a ceremony today. [New York Times]

Top image: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Police and fire trucks are seen outside a house fire on Mandeville Street that may be connected to the mass casualty Bourbon Street attack where at least ten people were killed when a person allegedly drove into the crowd in the early morning hours of New Year's Day on January 1, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dozens more were injured after a suspect in a rented pickup truck allegedly drove around barricades and through a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street. The suspect then got out of the car, opened fire on police officers, and was subsequently killed by law enforcement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)