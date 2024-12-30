- A crew of robbers hit four gas stations and a car wash in Oakland on Sunday morning, targeting ATMs. The suspects broke into a gas station on High Street, a car wash on Broadway, an AM/PM gas station on Shattuck Avenue, and a Shell station on Fifth Street all before 7 am on Sunday, stealing cash, cigarettes, and trying to break open ATMs. [KTVU]
- A multi-agency cliff rescue took place Friday at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County. A hiker in distress required rescue around 4 pm Friday, near the south end of the Tom Lantos Tunnel, and they were reportedly rescued without injury. [KRON4]
- Poornima Ramarao, the mother of Suchir Balaji, the OpenAI whistleblower who was found dead in his San Francisco apartment before Thanksgiving, now says his apartment was "ransacked." Ramarao posted in a thread on X that there was evidence that "someone hit him in his bathroom," and Elon Musk chimed in without evidence of his own that the death did not appear to be a suicide, as the police have said. [Chronicle]
- Linda Lavin, the star of the long-running CBS sitcom Alice, has died at age 87 from complications from recently discovered lung cancer. Lavin, who was also a Tony Award winner, most recently appeared in No Good Deed on Netflix. [Associated Press]
- The funeral for President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at age 100, has been set for January 9 in Washington. [New York Times]
- Sunday's fast-moving storm flooded some vineyards in Sonoma County, and caused some flooding in Windsor. [ABC 7]
- Despite a national perception of crime problems in major cities — spurred largely by Republicans and Donald Trump — murder rates continued falling this year in Chicago, San Francisco, and elsewhere. [New York Times]
- A $9,000 Rolex and two other watches belonging to actor Keanu Reeves have just turned up in Chile — likely stolen by burglary tourists who've been blamed for burglaries in wealthy Bay Area neighborhoods in recent years. [CNN]
Photo via CalFire CZU