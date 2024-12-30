President-elect Donald Trump, in a fairly typical reversal, offered a praise-filled statement in reaction to former president Jimmy Carter's recent passing at the age of 100, after insulting him for years.

“The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans," said Trump on TruthSocial. "For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude."

Trump previously insulted Carter on his 100th birthday in April, immediately following comments calling President Joe Biden "the worst president in the history of our country."

“Jimmy Carter is happy, because he had a brilliant presidency compared to Biden," Trump said in April.

Trump has a long history of publicly criticizing Carter over the years, usually on Twitter and as a way to deride former president Barack Obama.

"I never thought I'd say it in my lifetime, but President Barack Hussein Obama, aka Barry Sotoro, is a far worse president than Jimmy Carter!" reads a 2014 tweet from Trump.

Carter, for his part, has responded in kind on occasion, like when he stated in 2019 that a second Trump term would be a "disaster." Carter also famously declared earlier this year that his final goal was living long enough to be able to vote for Kamala Harris, a goal he eventually acomplish in October.

"He said he didn’t care about [turning 100]. It’s just a birthday. He said he cared about voting for Kamala Harris," said Chip Carter, the former president's grandson.

Top image: US President Jimmy Carter in January 1986. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images