Former President Jimmy Carter died today at 100 years old, according to a statement from his family . President Carter, who passes on as the longest-lived president in US history, entered hospice nearly one year ago. [Washington Post]

A plane crash in South Korea last night killed 179 out of 181 passengers on board, one of the worst aviation disasters in over two decades. The Boeing 737-800 involved was flown by Jeju Airlines, and was in the process of landing in South Korea before ultimately exploding after a collision with an orange barrier. [NYT]

San Francisco has now seen more traffic fatalities in 2024 than any other year in the last decade, after a woman was killed just outside the car-free section of the Great Highway on Friday. [SF Standard]

If you're looking for last-minute New Year's Eve plans in San Francisco, the Examiner seems to have you covered. [Examiner]

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Correction Notice: A previous version of the article erroneously stated that the Jeju Airlines flight was taking off from Bangkok when it crashed. This has since been fixed.