- An apparent explosion caused a Christmas morning fire in Capitola Village. The fire broke out at a home behind restaurant El Toro Bravo on Monterey Avenue, and there was a dramatic scene of towering flames. [NBC Bay Area]
- A car crashed into the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza on Wednesday afternoon. Around 2 pm on Christmas, someone traveling into SF collided with a tollbooth. [SFFD/X]
- The San Mateo Police Department says they arrested a shoplifting suspect on Christmas Eve at a Safeway store on South El Camino Real, 41-year-old Jose PirirBoch, who attempted to flee from officers, allegedly fought them off and threatened them. [KPIX]
- A shoplifting suspect was arrested in Corte Madera last week and charged with making criminal threats. [Bay City News]
- An eyewitness to the wharf collapse in Santa Cruz on Monday shares a video of watching the end of the whaft sway in high surf just before it broke off. [Chronicle]
- There was a shooting Wednesday evening at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix in which three people were injured by gunfire and a fourth was injured by stabbing. [Associated Press]
- In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder is now saying that one of the reasons the company closed its only Oakland location earlier this year was "gunshots went through the store" and there was also a stabbing there. [SFGate]
- The Chronicle's Esther Mobley explores the phenomenon of "NDA wine," basically private label wine being sold under assumed names by resellers, for a fraction of what it usually sells for, under an NDA with the original maker of the wine who needed to sell off surplus. [Chronicle]
Photo: SFFD