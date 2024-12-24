We now know who the deceased is in the officer-involved shooting in Union Square last week, and a few details about the bizarre and angry-sounding hit-and-run the precipitated the shooting.

On Friday morning, San Francisco police had a confrontation with a suspect outside the Dior store in Union Square, the details of which have still not been shared with the public, and it ended with police firing on and killing the suspect.

The suspect allegedly had run down two pedestrians with his SUV earlier in the day on a nearby block, and allegedly hit a cyclist, and then simply went to work at his night gig guarding the store.

That suspect, who police initially identified as a security guard working for Dior, has now been identified by multiple sources as Pete Hodge of Lodi. As Mission Local reports, and after looking at Hodge's Facebook presence, he was the owner of his own private security firm Covert Guardian Solutions — apparently employed by Dior and the nearby Louis Vuitton store — and was likely hired in the wake of the recent smash-and-grab robberies at Dior.

Hodge, whose identity, we should say, has not been confirmed by the SF Medical Examiner or police, left behind a number of images on his social media that give us a pretty clear idea of his political leanings. He was a big Second Amendment supporter, not a fan of Gavin Newsom, and not a fan of liberal California or San Francisco — he posted the image below, for instance.

via Facebook

And we now have a few clues, unconfirmed by police, about what preceded the shooting. A witness spoke out on Reddit saying they witnessed an SUV, likely Hodge's, getting into a road-rage incident with a delivery cyclist on an e-bike.

The cyclist was allegedly weaving between cars, and the SUV driver subsequently clipped the cyclist and then got out of his car and was "super aggressive" in questioning the cyclist and demanding the cyclist's "license and registration," which...?

Pete Hodge via Facebook

Another witness, Cynthia Gaffney, spoke to Mission Local and said she was crossing Sutter Street Friday afternoon when she saw an SUV come careening around a corner at high speed, and then ride up on the sidewalk — where Hodge allegedly hit and minorly injured two teenagers.

"When he careened around the corner, he was totally out of control," Gaffney told Mission Local. "It was like he suddenly hit the gas at full speed … [he] might’ve rolled over with just a tiny bit more momentum."

After having a confrontation with the cyclist, who rode off and dumped his bike in a nearby parking garage, Gaffney says the man identified as Hodge just "very calmly, opens the back of the trunk of the SUV," to gather some of the delivery guy's belongings, and he was open-carrying a weapon at the time. "There was just a weird calmness about it," Gaffney tells Mission Local.

Police said Friday they were seeking the cyclist, who fled the scene and never contact police, and it's unclear if he has been located.

It seems that Hodge just went to work his security job outside the Dior store after all this went down. The collision with the cyclist and the pedestrians happened at Kearny and Post streets around 6:30 pm Thursday, and his vehicle wasn't spotted at the store on Post Street near Grant until 1:30 am Friday.

The SFPD will give a public town hall meeting on the shooting, per protocol, within the next week.

Previously: SF Police Shoot and Kill Man Identified as Union Square Security Guard