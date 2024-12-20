- Mayor London Breed recently appointed former Michael Bloomberg staffer Stephen Sherrill to serve the rest of the outgoing Supervisor Catherine Stefani’s term. A New York native, he told the Examiner that "public safety" and "safe streets" are his top priority, and also that San Francisco has "the greatest neighborhoods on Earth." [Examiner]
- California recently passed a law mandating financial literacy education for all students. In East Oakland, a group of fifth-graders are already ahead of the curve, receiving education in concepts such as investing, budgeting, saving, and profit margins. [Oaklandside]
- The House of Representatives just narrowly passed a budget stopgap bill that will avert an impending government shutdown. It comes after a similar bill with bipartisan support was nixed earlier this week following a public denouncement from President-elect Trump. [CNN]
- Voter ID laws were recently banned in California, sparking outrage from the state's more conservative-leaning cities. Studies have shown that similar laws, when implemented, have led to lower minority turnout. [CalMatters]
- Colma police officers are searching for two suspects who stole more than $2,500 in merchandise from local stores within the course of an hour last week. [KRON]
- Party City is closing all of its stores nationwide, including at least 80 locations in California. [East Bay Times]