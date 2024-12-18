- An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred November 29 at Mission and Sycamore streets. Hector Armando Lopez Romero, 18, was taken into custody Monday. [Mission Local]
- The SFPD also made an arrest in connection with a fatal October 30 shooting in the Tenderloin. 22-year-old Michael Javius of Hayward was arrested for the killing of 64-year-old William Edward Clark. [KRON4]
- San Francisco-based S&M Shellfish Co. has issued an "urgent" recall of any British Columbia oysters it has sold recently. The oysters have been found to be contaminated with norovirus. [Chronicle]
- Disney is axing a transgender storyline from an animated series created by Pixar for Disney+. The series, Win or Lose, is about a co-ed middle school baseball team, and one of the characters was supposed to be featured prominently as being trans, but Disney now says, "When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline." [The Hollywood Reporter]
- The same day that the CDC has confirmed the first serious avian flu infection in a person — a patient in Louisiana who's in critical condition — Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California over the virus. There have been 600 infections recorded here in dairy herds and 34 in people, and the emergency declaration allows for more flexibility in funding and staffing. [Chronicle]
- Police in Milpitas discovered two adults and two children dead inside an apartment Tuesday night. The discovery was made at the Turing Apartments on 1355 McCandless Drive, and no further details have been shared. [ABC 7]
- George Santos refuses to go away quietly, and has just launched a podcast? [New York Times]
Photo courtesy of Disney-Pixar