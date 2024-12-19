- A parade of atmospheric river storms is headed for the Bay Area starting Friday and lasting through Xmas. This active period could go on for a week to ten days, with a "family" of about six storms coming back to back. [Chronicle]
- A man was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of arson, following a blaze that was extinguished by a bystander in Healdsburg. 31-year-old Charles Fuhrman of Healdsburg was arrested after being found hiding near a dumpster not far from the fire. [KRON4]
- London Breed says her only real regret from her tenure as mayor is doing away with a constituent services division in her office in order to save money. [Chronicle]
- Last weekend's storm toppled 98 trees across the SF city park system, 74 of them in Golden Gate Park. [Chronicle]
- JSX, the public airline that tries to give people the illusion of a private jet, with just 30 seats, is offering two new routes ouf of Oakland in the New Year, to Scottsdale and to Carlsbad. [SF Business Times]
- While Stonestown Galleria thrives this holiday season, two downtown malls, Crocker Galleria and the SF Centre, are a whole lot quieter, with lots of stores closed. [KTVU]
- With the help of Elon Musk mouthing off on Xitter, Trump has injected chaos back into Washington before even taking office, effectively killing a bipartisan spending bill in a first flexing of power, raising the threat of a government shutdown. [Associated Press]
