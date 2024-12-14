- In a recent interview with NBC Bay Area, the outgoing Mayor London Breed said that she's "always a winner" because she had an opportunity to be mayor, despite her loss in November's election. Reflecting on her tenure, she boasted about leaving San Francisco with "one of the lowest crime rates in over 11 years." [NBC Bay Area]
- A new football field-sized Round 1 arcade and bowling alley just opened underneath the Stonestown Galleria mall, and it's apparently packed. Customers, when asked, give a high score to the experience. [Standard]
- Nancy Pelosi is "on the mend" following a successful hip replacement surgery, according to her spokesperson. She fell yesterday while on a congressional trip to Luxembourg. [Chronicle]
- In a show of ostentatious obsequity, a swarm of Silicon Valley executives are descending upon Mar-a-Lago to curry favor with President-elect Trump, often accompanied by seven-figure donations to his inauguration ceremony plans. [New York Times]
- SFPD recently announced the arrest of 11 suspects, following a drug bust that saw police seize $2,500 in cash and three pounds of narcotics. [Chronicle]
- An Amber Alert has been issued for a San Jose teen who was forcibly abducted from her home late Friday night. [KRON]
Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images