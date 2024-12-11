The Luigi Mangione memes have officially broken the internet. Meta was experiencing some sort of major "disruptions" Wednesday morning, which were causing outages on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Threads, and Messenger.

A company spokesperson, awkwardly, posted on X about the outages at 10:48 PT.

"We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience," the post reads.

As TechCrunch reports via DownDetector, reports of the outage on Facebook spiked around 10 am/1 pm Eastern, with over 97,000 reports of Facebook being down.

Currently, Instagram feeds appear to frozen or not loading, and Threads is slow to load for me but seems functional.

In addition to its consumer-facing apps, the company was reporting "major disruptions" on Facebook Ads Manager, according to a status page for Meta's business products.

Meta has yet to comment with any explanation for the outage — so we don't know if they were hacked or hit with a DDoS attack, or just had some internal meltdown.

This is a developing story.