A car drove into the front of a Walgreens in West Portal Wednesday morning, causing some damage to the building, and minorly injuring two people.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene after the collision with the building at 8:34 am. The car involved was a Subaru SUV which sustained damage to its front end. A handicapped placard could be seen hanging in the windshield of the car in an SFFD photo.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly sustained minor injuries, as did someone inside the store.

Today at 0834 AM, a car driven by an adult collided with the front of 220 West Portal, Walgreens. This resulted in damage to the front of the building and the front of the car, as well as two minor injuries: the injuries included the driver of the vehicle and an occupant of the… pic.twitter.com/pKYvXBp7a9 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 11, 2024

The collision is under investigation, but it would appear to be a situation where the driver thought they were in reverse, or thought they were pressing the break, and hit the accelerator instead.

An elderly driver in West Portal whose car fatally collided with a family of four last spring also allegedly blamed a mixup between the gas pedal and the break.