- After four full days of deliberations, the jury still has not reached a verdict in the Bob Lee stabbing trial of Nima Momeni. The jury is tasked with deciding whether Momeni is guilty of first or second degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, or involuntary manslaughter, and they could even acquit him outright. Are these lengthy deliberations a sign they might acquit Momeni? Check back tomorrow to find out! [KTVU]
- Self-driving car company Cruise and its owner GM are abandoning the robotaxi market, after all, they haven’t been seen in SF for a year after that October 2023 pedestrian dragging incident. Cruise will still exist, but it will be folded into GM and just produce self-driving technology for existing GM cars, so Google’s Waymo has won the self-driving car war for now. [Chronicle]
- The Jewish student center SF Hillel was covered with far-left graffiti, and Mayor-Elect Daniel Lurie called it “antisemitic vandalism.” The vandals spray-painted the exterior of the building with the messages “Death to Western imperialism” and “Khaybar,” which is a reference to a Muslim military victory over Jews some 2,000 years ago. [J Weekly]
- Mill Valley’s Tamalpais High School was evacuated after a bomb threat at about 11 am Tuesday morning, and the school closed for the day, but no explosives were found. [KRON4]
- Now that he’s out of jail, Mohammed Nuru scandal figure Balmore Hernandez’s company won a contract with the City of Berkeley, because his company submitted the lowest bid. [Berkeleyside]
- Mitch McConnell took a tumble during a Senate Republican lunch today, and while he was not injured, this is hardly a dignified final month for his Senate leadership role. [KGO]
