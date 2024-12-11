- A child in Marin County with suspected bird flu may have contracted the virus from raw milk. The child had no known contact with live birds or cows, and was hospitalized with serious symptoms last month, but has since recovered. [Chronicle]
- At a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Solano County, witnesses testified to hearing from students that Benecia teacher Matthew Joseph Shelton had molested them. Shelton is charged with 12 counts of committed lewd acts with four children. [East Bay Times]
- A driver was killed Monday night in a fiery solo crash in Pittsburg, on East Leland Road between Gladstone Drive and Loveridge Road. [East Bay Times]
- The SF school board last night approved a plan to offer supplemental early retirement packages to qualifying older teachers at the end of this school year, as a strategy to cut costs. [KPIX]
- A judge has rejected the bankruptcy sale of InfoWars to satirical news outfit The Onion, citing problems with the auction process, and leaving next steps up to the trustee in charge. [CBS News]
- Trump is planning to nominate Kimberly Guilfoyle to be ambassador to Greece. [KPIX]
Top image: Photo by Sean Qiu