A roving sideshow early Sunday morning that moved from North Oakland closer to downtown, drawing hundreds of spectators, ended with one car fully engulfed in flames.

After many people were out celebrating at the first wave of holiday parties this past weekend, a sideshow took shape in North Oakland near the Emeryville border around 1:30 am, in the area of Stanford Avenue and Market Street. KTVU has raw video of the event, with cars spinning donuts and burning lots of rubber.

Sideshow at Stanford & Market in North Oakland pic.twitter.com/Ab9EPsn5cv — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) December 9, 2024

The sideshow then moved around 2 am to 17th Street and San Pablo Avenue, not far from Oakland City Hall.

As KTVU reports, and as can be seen in the video, Oakland police moved in en masse to disperse the sideshow, with help from CHP and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

As police moved in on the second location, one white BMW was seen parked along the street and fully engulfed in flames. According to the Citizen app, the car fire was reported just after 2:15 am at 16th and Clay streets.

It does not appear that any arrests were made, despite Oakland police discussing crackdowns on these events in recent years, and despite the county passing a law last year making it illegal to be a spectator at a sideshow.

While no injuries were reported at these two sideshow events, a subsequent sideshow that took place around 5 am Sunday in the Toler Heights neighborhood, around the 2600 block of 98th Avenue, appears to have left at least one person injured. Video posted to the Citizen app shows a person being violently struck by a spinning vehicle and knocked into the air. That individual's condition is not known.

Sideshows remain a rampant problem across the East Bay and in San Francisco. One roving sideshow that ended up on San Francisco's Embarcadero in June also ended with a car set on fire.

In one East Oakland neighborhood, San Antonio, residents took it upon themselves this summer to set up their own sideshow deterrants — tires filled with dirt and rocks — in the middle of the street, but they were promptly removed by city workers.

Anyone with information about Sunday's sideshows is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Section at (510) 777-8570.

Photo: Andy Watkins