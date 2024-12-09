A Saturday night shootout at the Delta Bowl in Antioch has left two people dead, and they apparently both shot each other in some sort of dispute in the bowling alley’s parking lot.

KTVU has the news that two men are dead after a bowling alley parking lot shootout at the Delta Bowl in Antioch on Delta Fair Boulevard this weekend. Antioch Police were called to the scene at 10:35 pm Saturday night, and apparently both men fatally shot one another.

Details are scarce, other than that the two men were 34 and 35 years old, respectively. One approached the other’s car in the parking lot, there was some manner of yet-unexplained dispute, and both men opened fire on one another.

One man died at the scene, the other man died after being transported to an undisclosed hospital.

A Delta Bowl employee told KTVU that both men were known customers of the bowling alley, and that there was "no conflict" between the two men that night inside the venue.

Police have still not identified any motive for either shooting. Neither of the two men has been identified publicly, and it’s unclear what, if any, relation the two of them had. There are no other suspects, and police do not believe anyone else was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Arturo Becerra of the Antioch Police Department at (925) 779-6937 or [email protected]. You can also send an anonymous tip to the department at [email protected].

