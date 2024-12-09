- A disabled BART train in Oakland was causing serious delays stemming from the Green (Berryessa-Daly City) Line Monday morning. A train was fully stalled between the Coliseum and Fruitvale stations and required a second train to pull up alongside it to transfer passengers to get them to the nearest station; limited Green Line service has resumed, but delays have been described as systemwide. [KRON4 / Bay City News]
- Once mentioned as a potential running mate for Hillary Clinton, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has joined the chorus of Silicon Valley titans crowing their support for Donald Trump. Many see Benioff's support for Trump as hollow and cynical, which it probably is, but he tells the Chronicle otherwise.
- CHP officers are investigating an apparent freeway shooting that occurred on Highway 24 near Orinda Monday morning around 12:45 am. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 25-year-old Fresno woman was reportedly shot and injured in East Oakland just after midnight last night. [Bay Area News Group]
- Jurors are resuming deliberations in the Nima Momeni trial this morning starting at 9:30 am. [KPIX]
- A "fully clothed" man required rescue at Ocean Beach Sunday afternoon after being seen "struggling" to get out of the water, and it was unclear how he had ended up there. [Chronicle]