One 18-year-old woman was killed, and six others between the ages of 18 and 20 were injured, after an Antioch house party was sprayed with gunfire early Sunday morning.

While San Francisco is still grappling with the aftermath of Friday night’s Mission District mass shooting that left nine injured, and three more were shot and injured outside a nightclub Saturday near Balboa Park, we learn of an even deadlier mass shooting early Sunday morning in the East Bay city of Antioch. KRON4 reports that one woman was killed and six other people injured when several reportedly uninvited guests arrived at what was a birthday party for a 19-year-old male.

“On 6/11/23, at approximately 12:58 AM, the Antioch Police Department Dispatch Center started receiving numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting multiple gunshots being fired at a residence in the 3300 block of Sunset Lane,” the Antioch PD said in a statement on Facebook. “After numerous officers secured the scene, it was determined a total of seven (7) people suffered from gunshot wounds.”

Unsurprisingly, the shooting led to bedlam, as panicked party guests fled the home and ran through the neighborhood. KPIX spoke with the son of one neighbor, who was there visiting his elderly mother at her home, in the segment above. “They’re running through the yard, and all hell’s breaking loose," he said. "People are running all over the place, and it was chaotic. I mean, it was nuts."

According to the Antioch PD statement, “Many victims drove themselves to local area hospitals.” The still-unidentified 18-year-old woman died after being transported to a hospital. The other victims are simply identified as one 18-year-old man, two 19-year-old women, one 19-year-old man, and two 20-year-old women.

The Antioch PD says the suspect or suspects fled in a vehicle before police arrived. The department adds that “detectives are interviewing numerous witnesses and residents in the area and are working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Antioch PD’s Detective Gragg at [email protected] or by phone at (925) 779-6889, or Detective Duffy at [email protected] phone or by phone at (925) 779-6884.

Image: Scott Rodgerson via Unsplash