A man whom New York police are describing as a "strong person of interest" in last week's murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been arrested in Pennsylvania and identified as 26-year-old Luigi Mangione.

Mangione was recognized while dining in a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and as the New York Times reports, so far, Magione's only known connection to Pennsylvania is that he attended UPenn. An Instagram post from the spring of 2019 shows him with the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at Penn.

The caption reads: "'WARNING: EMITS SHOWERS OF SPARKS. DO NOT PUT IN MOUTH. LIGHT FUSE AND GET AWAY' - the live firework in my mouth."

Mangione appears to have grown up well off in Maryland, and attended an expensive private school there, Gilman High School, where he graduated as valedictorian of his class in 2016.

He graduated Penn in 2020 with an engineering degree, and he also reportedly received a Master of Science in Engineering in computer and information science.

He lived in Hawaii in recent years, and his last Instagram post was from August 2021, from the Big Island.

He also appears to have spent the summer of 2019 at Stanford, and posted a series of photos and videos from there, saying he was "getting paid in half of these photos." A LinkedIn account suggests he was a "head counselor" and artificial intelligence teaching assistant at the school for that summer.



The Chronicle notes that Mangione appears to have reviewed the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski's 1995 manifesto on GoodReads, in addition to reviewing Aldous Huxley's Brave New World.

Either an employee or another patron at the McDonald's in Altoona recognzed Mangione from the widely circulated photos of his face taken at a hostel in New York City last week. He was allegedly found with a ghost gun in his possession, with a silencer.

The shooter who killed Thompson last week used a silencer.

This is a developing story.