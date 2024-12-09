A woman fell or leapt from the 17-story LUMA Hotel in Mission Rock Saturday afternoon in what police currently believe was a suicide attempt, though she instead appears to have crashed into an awning and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Broke-Ass Stuart had the news Monday morning that a woman fell from the Luma Hotel at Channel and Third streets in Mission Rock Saturday afternoon. That report says she fell 17 stories from the roof of the hotel, and its information is pulled largely from a Saturday afternoon Reddit post from someone on the scene. But several credible comments describe seeing the same situation, as well as the Saturday post to Twitter seen below, and SFist has confirmed with SFPD that a woman did indeed fall from the hotel.

Did anyone else witness the woman fall from the rooftop bar at the LUMA hotel in San Francisco? Curious if they found out what caused it. — andy.polygon (@andylegolvan) December 7, 2024



According to the SFPD, the incident occurred around 1:30 pm Saturday afternoon.

“On 12/7/24 at approximately 1:39 pm officers responded to the 1000 block of 3rd St. regarding a person who was injured on the sidewalk,” SFPD said in a statement to SFist. “Officers arrived on scene and located a female suffering from injuries. Officers rendered aid and medics arrived on scene and transported the female to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

“The investigation at this time has information that the female jumped from the building,” the statement adds.

The above Reddit post shows the damage to the awning from the woman’s fall, and several purported eyewitnesses were on hand and described the aftermath. One commenter notes that “I went back to talk to the valet staff at the hotel. They mentioned it might have been an accident and that the woman was 35 years old.”

That information largely squares up with a comment on the Twitter/X post, which notes “i was crossing the street and saw her hit the awning, want [sic] back and spoke to the staff there, they said she was 34, they were saying it was an accident but unclear.”

Another poster suggested that, according to hotel staff, the woman had arrived alone and walked into the building not long before the incident occurred.

A separate commenter on that same thread said that “She was alive when driven off.”

The woman’s current condition is unknown, and we will update this post if any further information becomes available.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call or text "988" any time day or night to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or chat online.

