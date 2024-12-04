A 38-year-old woman who was killed last week in Sonoma County has been identified as a local park ranger who was living in ranger housing outside Santa Rosa.

A man and a woman were found dead last Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide inside a home on Weeks Ranch Road, east of Santa Rosa.

The pair has been identified as 38-year-old Jasmine "Kat" Pringle, and 43-year-old Keith Gray. Gray has been identified by authorities as a "former colleague" of Pringle, who was employed as a ranger with Sonoma County Parks, but a Reddit post suggested that Gray was Pringle's boyfriend.

As the Press Democrat reported, a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy was called to the home for a welfare check after Pringle failed to show up for work. The house was found unlocked, with the lights on despite it being daylight, and the pair were found dead in a bathroom.

Based on the preliminary investigation, Gray is believed to have shot Pringle before turning the gun on himself.

According to an Instagram post by the county parks department, Pringle attended the National Park Service Academy and became a park aide in 2017, getting promoted to ranger the following year.

"Kat was a dedicated and knowledgeable ranger who brought passion and warmth to everything she did," the department writes. "We will remember her for her absolute professionalism and commitment to serving her parks, her community and her co-workers."

They add, "At 38, her life and career were cut far too short, but she leaves a legacy of service and care that will not be forgotten at Sonoma County Regional Parks."

The Sonoma County Law Enforcement Association (SCLEA) posted a fundraising campaign for family, and there is a GoFundMe set up as well. Pringle leaves behind a 22-year-old son.

Previously: Two People Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Sonoma County

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call or text "988" any time day or night to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or chat online.

Photo via GoFundMe