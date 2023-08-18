The family of San Jose resident and recent Bay Area arrival Yohanes Kidane is frantically searching for him after his disappearance Monday, and while his phone and backpack were found near Golden Gate Bridge, there is still no sign of Kidane.

It’s hard to imagine a brighter future than that of 22-year-old Yohanes Kidane. He’d just graduated from Cornell University in May with a computer science degree, recently moved to San Jose in late July, and had just started his new job as an engineer at Netflix last week. But this American Dream story is in serious jeopardy, as KTVU reports Kidane has been missing since Monday, and a few of his possessions have been located near the Golden Gate Bridge.

Kidane was last seen on surveillance video leaving his San Jose apartment at 28th North Fourth Street Monday night, entering a black Toyota sedan with an Uber sticker around 7:15 p.m. It is unclear whether Kidane had hailed the Uber, or whether the vehicle was a driver who was off-duty.

"Two young colleagues of his saw him and were able to talk to him," his brother Yosief Kidane tells KTVU. "He said he was heading to San Francisco to maybe meet a friend. The last footage I've seen of him was leaving his apartment building and getting into a black Toyota Camry."

A New York State family is in San Francisco searching for their missing son and brother, Yohanes Kidane, 22.



Yohanes graduated from Cornell this spring with a degree in computer science. Earlier this month, he started working for Netflix in Los Gatos.



Yohanes Kidane’s phone and wallet were discovered by a commuter and turned in to the Marin California Highway Patrol office Tuesday morning. Separately on Wednesday, police discovered his backpack.

"Someone who was in San Rafael, who was on a commute, saw a phone and wallet sitting on this small grassy hill right between the [Golden Gate Bridge] Welcome Center and coffee shop," Yosief tells KTVU. "Thirty bucks in cash was in his wallet, IDs cards, phone untouched."

"Later his backpack was found near the Golden Gate Bridge and had two of his laptops and personal documents seemingly untouched," he adds.

Kidane is described as a Black man, standing 5’ 8”, and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen in gray sweatpants, a black pullover hoodie, and black shoes.

Fundraiser for Yosief Kidane by Eric Zhang : Search for Yohanes Kidane



A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to cover the travel expenses for Kidane’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department at (408) 277-8900, and reference the case number 23-227-0531.

