We learned last week that Kim Andrews, a woman who became notorious for harassing and threatening women and their children on San Francisco streets and in parks over the course of five years, had been charged and detained.

This isn't the first time that Andrews has been arrested, and she has been in and out of jail over the years. But now we learn that Andrews was actually in a mental health treatment facility for the last four months, and that she has entered into a conservatorship agreement, according to her lawyer.

The Chronicle reports, following a Monday court appearance, that Andrews, 37, spent 120 days in the psych ward at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital following her July arrest in Golden Gate Park — after an incident in which she was holding a lighter and a Lysol canister and screaming "You’re going to die" at a mother and toddler.

Mothers and caregivers say that while Andrews may have cycled in and out of the legal system on various charges over the years, including battery, shoplifting, and making criminal threats, she has always ended up back roaming the streets. She was the bane of many mothers' existences in the Inner Sunset, Richmond, Cole Valley, and Laurel Village, where she was the subject of warning posters on storefronts for years.

In earlier incidents, Andrews allegedly spat on a pregnant woman and said "I hope your baby dies," and chased a woman walking her dog making a gun shape with her hand screaming "I was sent here to kill you!"

As the New York Post reported back in August, Andrews had been a promising track star after graduating from the tony Torrey Pines High School near San Diego. This is her in 2008, and below is her more recently in a video from her very unhinged Facebook page.

Image via Facebook

Andrews's sister in San Diego, June Andrews, apparently wrote a letter to Mayor London Breed in August, apologizing on behalf of the family and acknowledging that Kim had been "targeting kids" and "causing great distress to families" in SF. "To say her family has tried is an understatement," the sister wrote.

Andrews's attorney, Deputy Public Defender Tom McMahon, told a judge Monday that Andrews had entered into a conservatorship agreement "in November," but that may mean last week. When we learned of the latest charges against her, we understood that she had been detained last Monday, but it's possible that she was "detained" directly out of the psych ward, and the conservatorship deal occurred earlier.

San Francisco has more expansive rules these days around conservatorship or involuntary commitment to mental health stays, however the city has struggled to implement these in any broad sense. San Francisco's new CARE Court system, which launched last year and which handles conservatorships, had only seen 22 referrals in its first six months, and only 42 as of early October, per KQED. Of those, it's unclear if any have yet resulted in long-term commitment to mental health treatment.

Andrews is facing four separate criminal cases against her, and the DA's office has asked that she be kept in custody for the public's safety. Andrews entered a plea of not guilty on Monday, and McMahon expressed concern to the judge, per the Chronicle, that her time in jail may restrict her access to the care she requires.

Given, however, that Andrews has had a pattern of leaving jail and continuing her campaigns of harrassment, the judge didn't seem sympathetic. As the Chronicle reports, SF Superior Court Judge Kenneth Wine called Andrews "a danger to the public," though it's not clear if he has yet ruled on any motion to deny bail.

As of last week, it appeared that Andrews could be released on a $150,000 bond.

